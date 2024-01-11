UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State University has been awarded a PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant for $60,000 to further their efforts to eliminate food insecurity on campus.

While the university has not yet announced its plans for the grant, according to a university press release, they will be launching the Penn State WECARE Anti-Poverty Project to ensure the grant is used to effectively respond to food insecurity on campus.

In 2022, The Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Lori Shapiro, launched the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus Initiative in response to food insecurity many students faced during the pandemic.

According to the initiative’s website, roughly 52% of students who faced food or housing insecurity in 2020 did not apply for support because they did not know how, prompting colleges and universities to take necessary steps to address these issues. Those that have taken steps to address student hunger are able to apply to be designated as a PA Hunger-Free Campus.

Penn State earned its Hunger-Free Campus designation from the Pennsylvania Department of Education during the fall semester of 2022, highlighting continued efforts from campus organizations such as The Lion’s Pantry.

Other area schools that have received grants include Penn Highlands Community College in Cambria County and Brockway Center for Arts and Technology in Jefferson County. Both will receive $20,000.

In total, over $940,000 was awarded to postsecondary educational institutions all across the state.