STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Wednesday, two Centre County representatives announced more than $3 million was awarded in grants for EVs and infrastructure at Penn State University.

Reps. Paul Takac and Scott Conklin, both D-Centre, announced that the Department of Environmental Protection has awarded Centre County $3,305,011 through the Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero Emissions Vehicle Fleet Pilot Grant Program.

The grant funding will go towards replacing the university’s five Class 6 and Class 7 box trucks with electric vehicles and installing four DC fast EV chargers and one Level 2 EV charging plug at three locations across Penn State’s campus.

“I am excited to announce this multi-million grant award to help support Penn State’s efforts to transition to electric vehicles in order to reduce their impact on the environment, while also saving money,” Takac said. “Sustainability and environmental responsibility are critical to the future of our Commonwealth and our world. As Pennsylvania’s land grant institution, Penn State’s commitment and leadership on this issue are critically important.”

“By providing infrastructure for EVs, we make EVs more accessible for rural Pennsylvanians, but also to those who travel through central Pennsylvania so they may charge their vehicles,” Conklin said. “Rural areas cover 97% of the country’s land and with the lack of EV charging stations in rural Pennsylvania, it poses a barrier for rural Pennsylvanians and travelers with EVs. Through this funding, we will address this barrier by building up infrastructure at one of Pennsylvania’s largest universities.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Conklin added that Penn State transitioning to EVs, will help the Centre County area decrease emissions which helps toward Pennsylvania’s goal of achieving zero emissions.