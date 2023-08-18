UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Transportation Services has released an update on the ongoing closure of the Eisenhower Parking Deck due to a sinkhole that occurred Wednesday.

Both Eisenhower Road and the parking deck will remain closed, along with the Yellow F surface parking lot.

Those that have Yellow F permits are asked to park at the West Deck. There will be free transportation to central campus from the West Deck available with the Red Link and Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue.

Permit holders from other parking areas who were to use the Eisenhower Deck while students arrived are allowed to use the Nittany Deck through Friday, Aug. 18.

Parking will also be available at the commuter lots, which include Stadium West, Jordan East, Porter North and Porter South. Do note that these areas will be congested as students arrive for check-in.

Yellow S parking will be open to those will Yellow S permits through Friday. However, due to the closure of Eisenhower Road, access to the lots will require drives to use the following detour until further notice.

Travel south on Shortlidge Road from Curtin Road or Park Avenue.

Turn left onto Science Drive (located between Eisenhower Auditorium and the Huck Life Sciences Building).

When leaving, vehicles will need to turn right onto Eisenhower Road and right again onto Shortlidge Road.

Penn State’s Transportation Services said there would be additional updates on Eisenhower Deck along with parking at the Yellow F lot by 3 p.m. on Friday.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.