A mature spotted lanternfly found in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The bug is in this stage between July and December. (Getty)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Penn State are still working to learn as much as they can about an invasive insect in Pennsylvania that continues to be a threat to local agriculture.

The university is part of an interdisciplinary research group studying the Spotted Lanternfly. The research group, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crops Research Initiative, are learning more about the invasive past in an effort to combat its spread.

“It’s a complex insect, and it takes a village to fully understand what we are seeing and how this can inform management,” Penn State Research Associate Professor of Entomology Julie Urban said. “We are making discoveries and are sharing those findings with the public and with government and industry stakeholders.”

The Spotted Lanternfly first arrived in Berks County in 2014 and is now confirmed to be in 45 counties as well as surrounding states. It’s originally native to Asia and feeds on the sap of fruit, landscape trees, grapevines, and woody ornamental plants.

Researchers are studying the pest`s flight behavior, where it might travel and the conditions it needs to flourish. Scientists are also evaluating the effectiveness of biological control agents.

According to Entomology Professor Kelli Hoover, recent research found that heavy Spotted Lanternfly feeding has been shown to stunt the growth of tree saplings, including those of silver maple.

The insects are also known to kill or damage grapevines. However, Penn State scientists said most vines may be able to survive lighter infestations with few ill effects.

Spotted Lanternfly population numbers fluctuate from year to year. Residents in some areas that previously had sizeable lanternfly populations are recently seeing fewer of them. While they may believe the insect is gone for good, Penn State Extension Educator Amy Korman said it is wishful thinking.

“Several factors are affecting spotted lanternfly populations, including the impact of natural predators and parasites, people’s efforts to reduce populations, the natural ebb and flow of insect populations, and lack of food,” Korman said.

Residents are urged to help stop the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly by checking outside items before moving them and destroying egg masses and nymphs.

More information about the Spotted Lanternfly can be found on the Penn State Extension website.