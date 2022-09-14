CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is projected to operate at a $191 million deficit this year. In a virtual town hall on Tuesday, University President Neeli Bendapudi said the structure of their budget plan is the contributing factor.

“This is a challenge, but it is not a crisis,” Sara Thorndike, senior vice president for finance and business at Penn State University, said. “We really have some runway here to get our operating budget in order and work with everybody to do that.”

Thorndike cited the pandemic, a decline in enrollment, inflation, and stagnant state funding as major sources of the deficit.

The university has until 2025 to eliminate the deficit, which Bendapudi said they’ll approach in three ways: looking at revenues, controlling costs, and building a better budget model.

Penn State has already started with some of this, through a strategic hiring freeze, a 3% budget reduction, and a tuition increase.

“This is a challenge we need to address,” Bendapudi said. “As anyone knows balancing your own checkbook month to month, year to year, we cannot run up debt without having to somehow figure out a way to pay for it.”

Thorndike said Penn State’s balance sheet is “very healthy”, but cannot be used to address all needs.

“We have strong donor support, we have excellent funding for major research, and you probably recall hearing that we raised $2.2 billion in a capital campaign,” Thorndike said. “The challenge before us is only 1% of those contributions are unrestricted, so although they’re wonderful for scholarships and for other donor-specified needs, they don’t help us actually operate the budget in a way that works for us.”

Bendapudi said there are no plans for mass layoffs or to close commonwealth campuses.

Typically, budgets are presented to the board of trustees in July; however, Penn State received an extension for its fiscal year 2023 plan and is presenting it to the board of trustees next week.

“We have a pretty aggressive schedule and it’s out of necessity,” Thorndike said. “We’re going to roll that new budget allocation model out before the end of this calendar year, right around Thanksgiving.”