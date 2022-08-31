UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student has been charged for posting a threat to social media about a bombing in downtown State College, causing officials to consider evacuating the area, according to university police.

Police said that on Aug. 24, the FBI was alerted to a bomb threat that was posted to the social media app Yik Yak, by 20-year-old Henry Hyduke, of New Jersey. People on the social media app are able to anonymously post messages within a five mile radius of each other.

A site moderator for Yik Yak was the one who alerted authorities about the post that read “ROTC bombing downtown state college tonight. Stay safe,” police wrote in the criminal complaint.

An evacuation of downtown State College area was considered by the University Police and Public Safety (UPPS) but there was no specific location indicated by the message to cause one, police said. Downtown State College is across from University Park campus and is considered one of the most populated areas in Centre County.

Through an investigation police were able to link Hyduke’s phone number to the post on the app and also figure out that the post was made in his dorm, according to the criminal complaint.

When Hyduke was interviewed by police, he admitted to creating the Yik Yak post, and that he did not mean to cause trouble. He told police he was not a part of ROTC and was just “trying to make a comedic message,” police noted the complaint. Hyduke reportedly didn’t think the message would be taken serious, apologized and then acknowledged that the post could have caused fear for those on social media.

“Police quickly identified the student who allegedly made the threat, made in-person contact and determined there was no legitimate threat to the community,” university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois said. “Penn State police urge community members to report any suspicious activity they observe — including on social media — to police by calling 814-863-1111 or dialing 911 in an emergency. To report a crime or suspicious activities online, visit https://www.police.psu.edu/report-crime.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Hdyuke faces a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.