CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Chapter of United State Against Sweatshops (USAS) held a rally on Friday, Feb. 24 for apparel workers’ rights.

The rally was held at the Allen Street Gates at 1:30 p.m. Speakers from an array of student groups, community groups and labor unions called on President Neeli Bendapudi to suspend Penn State’s contract with Nike until workers rights violations have been resolved.

The rally specifically referred to the Hong Kong Knitting Factory in Bangkok, Thailand as the marched through downtown towards Old Main. The factory workers who were laid off during the pandemic never received their severance pay.

“”I think that it’s very important to have public actions, people educated about these issues very much tied to our university,” Ye Yint, Protestor said.

USAS launched an online petition and then presented their demands to Bendapudi. The petition has also been signed and endorsed by State College Borough Mayor Ezra Nanes.

Both the petition and rally are co-sponsored by the following groups:

The Seven Mountains Central Labor Council

The Coalition of Graduate Employees at Penn State

The Penn State Chapter of the American Association of University Professors

Central PA United

The Labor & Law Society at Penn State

The Penn State Student Restorative Justice Initiativ

The Colombian American Students Association

Penn State Forward

The Centre County Wage Justice Coalition

#PayYourWorkers.

The students presented their demands to Interim Vice President for Student Affairs, Andrea Dowhower.