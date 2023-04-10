Pa. (WTAJ) — A team of researchers from the Penn State College of Medicine is hoping new therapy techniques will lower the number of adolescents who suffer from eating disorders.

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, in the United States, 28,800,000 Americans will suffer from an eating disorder at some point in their lives.

With eating disorders on the rise, the researchers tested new therapy techniques through a partial hospitalization program for adolescents and young adults ages 10-24.

The team, led by Asst. Professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry Jamal Essayli, hopes to find ways to treat people with eating disorders, specifically adolescents and young adults, more effectively.

“Rates of eating disorders have increased over the last few years,” Essayli said. “Possibly because of the COVID pandemic and social isolation and what that did for increasing restrictive eating or weight loss attempts.”

One way they are doing this is through exposure therapy.

“It’s encouraging people to confront their fears or expose themselves to the things that they’re afraid of,” Essayli said. “Doing it in a way that really helps them challenge their beliefs.”

Essayli and the team adapted this therapy for patients with eating disorders through food exposure. He said participants would eat one feared food, like pizza or candy, to see if exposure therapy would be an effective treatment for eating disorders.

During the study, patients gave what is known as subjective units of distress ratings before and after being exposed to the food to determine their fear and anxiety before eating.

“Over 80% of participants see some kind of notable improvement,” Essayli said. “Whether that’s complete recovery or kind of making progress towards recovery. It might vary a little bit from person to person.”

Essayli said if you think someone you know might have an eating disorder, it’s important to have non-judgmental conversations with them and to point them in the right direction of services that can help.