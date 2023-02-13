CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State THON volunteers gathered on Monday, Feb. 13 for a display of awareness for childhood cancer.

They hosted the “No Hair Don’t Care” tradition and volunteers got their heads shaved to spread awareness for childhood cancer and to support those who have experienced hair loss during their journey.

“It’s an amazing opportunity that we have at Penn State…..in a unique way,” Kat Irving, THON hair donation captain said.

Each volunteer paid $10, which can be credited to any organization, Independent Dancer Couple (IDC) or committee.

“It also touches on THONs emotional aspect…….so I think that’s a great thing we do,” Leon Pelham, THON hair donation captain said.

Since its start in 1973, THON has raised over $190,000,000 to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

Volunteers for the event said they expected about 100 students to join in on the fundraiser.