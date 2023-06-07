UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Spring coming to a close and Summer to soon be upon us, one invasive insect that experts warn could be disastrous to agriculture in Central Pennsylvania will be making its return.

Spotted lanternflies are growing in numbers in the Keystone State and the Penn State Extension is looking to track the severity of their spread.

Penn State’s Grape and Wine Team is calling on farmers and vineyard owners in the mid-Atlantic region to participate in a survey that will collect data on spotted lanternfly populations during the 2023 season.

The survey will give insights into the patterns of nymph and adult spotted lanternflies within and outside vineyards. This will help growers and researchers learn about the potential impact the insect will have on area agriculture.

The survey only takes a minute to complete and participants are asked to take the survey every other week.

“Our survey provides real-time tracking of spotted lanternfly populations in the mid-Atlantic region,” Penn State Extension Viticulture Specialist Michela Centinari said. “Tracking spotted lanternfly is essential for understanding their potential damage and informing farmers and vineyard owners about the spread of this invasive species. Growers’ contributions to this survey will significantly aid our efforts to protect our regional agricultural production.”

The results of the survey will be displayed automatically on an online map of the eastern U.S. Growers can fill out the tracking survey here.

More information about the survey can be learned by contacting the Penn State Grape and Wine Team at viticulture@psu.edu.