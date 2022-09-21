CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State is working to create a bicycle master plan for the University Park campus.

The plan is to outline strategies that will enhance the biking experience to and from, and around campus. Throughout this process, Penn State will engage with students, faculty, and staff, evaluate the current landscape of biking on campus, define specific goals

This week they’re hosting engagement stations around campus to engage better with the community.

Here is a list of when and where engagement station will take place:

A short survey on bicycling at University Park is available now and will remain open through Friday, Oct. 7.

The final version of the Penn State University Park bicycle master plan will be available to the public and is expected to be released in early 2023.

If you have questions about this project, please email biking@psu.edu.