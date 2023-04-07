Whether you are riding a Schwinn adult tricycle or a Schwinn adult bicycle, you must always wear a properly fitting adult helmet for safety.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A workshop that will go over bicycle safety for beginners is coming to Penn State.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18, the university will hold its Bike Safety 101 Workshop at the Bike Den, and everyone is invited to attend.

State College has many residents who bike, and numerous trails to choose from. In 2022, the town was given over a million dollars in funding to connect bike trails. There are electronic bikes positioned in different places around the area and the borough is also recognized as a “Bicycle Friendly Business.”

During the workshop, participants will work on their safety skills and also learn more about the rules of the road. A bike and helmet will not be provided for the event so participants need to bring their own.

There will also be a beginner-friendly practice course for participants after they go over the rules of the road and safety skills. Folks will also be given a pair of Penn State break lights for attending.

The event is free but registration needs to be done online before 5 p.m. on the day of the workshop.

The Bike Den, located off White Course Drive, is a community space for promoting biking transportation and material stewardship, according to its website.

For more information about the workshop, visit Penn State’s biking website, or email biking@psu.edu.