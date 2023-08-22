CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is inviting the community to race through the local neighborhoods and campus for their Living in One Neighborhood (LION) Dash 5K.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 9 a.m., all members of the community are invited to participate in the LION Dash 5K.

The kickoff will begin at the State College Municipal Building and runners will tour downtown, the highlands and State College south, exploring some of the neighborhoods that make State College such a unique place.

Registration costs are as follows:

Penn State students with ID – $15

Runners/walkers under-18 – $15

Runners/walkers 18 and over – $20

Registration can be done the day of the event at the sign up booths beginning at 8 a.m.

The first 100 participants will receive a free t-shirt. There will be refreshments for all runners provided by Weis Markets.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There will be timing awards for the top three in the categories of college student, under-18 runner and over-18 runner.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Centre Safe, an organization dedicated to empowering survivors of sexual and domestic violence and to working to the elimination of such violence.