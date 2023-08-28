CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is encouraging students, faculty and staff to join them for the Transportation Fair.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, from noon to 3 p.m., Penn State Transportation services will host their Transportation fair on the HUB lawn. The goal of the fair is to help visitors become familiar with campus parking, biking, transit, bus and shuttle services, ride-sharing driver services and more.

There will be freshly baked treats for the community to enjoy from the Penn State Bakery as they browse the fair and the first 22 visitors will receive a Sbarro free meal coupon or a Berkey Creamery ice cream cone certificate.

Each visitor can tap their Penn State id+ card at the following Transportation Fair tables to enter their name into a prize drawing:

Campus Shuttle/Fleet

CATA

Biking

Spin

University Police

Parking

Student Employment

Each id+ card tap equals one entry into a drawing for prizes including a $50 Lion Surplus gift certificate, five single months of free parking, ten campus dining guest meal passes, six Penn State Bakery cookie tins, a Starbucks gift basket and more.

The Transportation Fair will also feature informational tables where students can learn about employment opportunities with Transportation Services and event sponsors.

In the event of rain, the Transportation Fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6.