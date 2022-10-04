BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State Altoona will be hosting its annual Spooktacular Science Show on the Ivyside campus.
The demonstrations will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. – noon. The Lions Learning Lab will present exciting and fun science demonstrations in the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.
Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. After the demonstrations, children will be allowed to explore interactive activity rooms in the Hawthorn Building. These rooms are recommended for ages 1 and up.
Latest Posts
- Ribbon cutting celebrates upgrades at Fort Roberdeau historic site
- Search continues for kidnapped California family: ‘Please let them go’
- Pa. Family Support Alliance looking to honor child advocates
- Top health officials warn of bad flu season, urge vaccination
- Fetterman responds to health questions after stroke, calls out Oz’s “quack cures”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, you can contact Lynn Dalby at lak16@psu.edu