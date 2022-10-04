BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State Altoona will be hosting its annual Spooktacular Science Show on the Ivyside campus.

The demonstrations will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. – noon. The Lions Learning Lab will present exciting and fun science demonstrations in the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. After the demonstrations, children will be allowed to explore interactive activity rooms in the Hawthorn Building. These rooms are recommended for ages 1 and up.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, you can contact Lynn Dalby at lak16@psu.edu