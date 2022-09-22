CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Penn State University (PSU) Board of Trustees is set to vote on requesting $357.3 million in state funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
That would be a 47.6% increase from this fiscal year’s appropriated $242.1 million. That $115.2 million increase is set to be the largest request ever if the PSU Board approves the request.
Latest Posts
- ‘Just extraordinary’: 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin lake
- Penn State approves alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium
- Paving project to start on PA 305 in Huntingdon County
- Video shows train hitting police car with suspect inside
- Chief deputy gets busted in Texas prostitution sting, loses job
The Penn State University Board of Trustees public meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. It will take place at the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub (123 South Burrowes Street).