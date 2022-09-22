CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Penn State University (PSU) Board of Trustees is set to vote on requesting $357.3 million in state funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

That would be a 47.6% increase from this fiscal year’s appropriated $242.1 million. That $115.2 million increase is set to be the largest request ever if the PSU Board approves the request.

The Penn State University Board of Trustees public meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. It will take place at the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub (123 South Burrowes Street).