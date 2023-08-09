UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shortlidge Road on the Penn State University campus was closed for a short time due to a leak of hydrochloric acid on Wednesday.

According to the Centre Region Fire Director Shawn Kauffman, the leak was reported inside the White Building’s pool pump room just after 5 p.m. on August 9. A 15-gallon container of hydrochloric acid, chemicals that are used for the pool, had been leaking.

Crews arrived on the scene and found that one of the containers was over-pressurized and were able to relieve that pressure. According to Kauffman, the acid could have caused burns to anyone whose skin came into contact with it. However, he estimates that less than a gallon of the acid had leaked and that it had leaked into a secondary container. Meaning that no one was ever in danger.

The Centre Region Hazmat Team and the Alpha Fire Company responded to the three-hour situation.