UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is helping in the fight against hunger with a Stuff the Bus event.

Students and staff filled a Penn State campus Blue Bus with non-perishable food products and other household items on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

All of the items collected during the event are going to be donated to the PSU Lion Pantry on campus and the State College Food Bank.

“Donations of in-kind food like food drives through the stuff the bus or other community food drives are really helpful for us right now,” Executive Director of the State College Food Bank Allayn Beck said.

The donation event was organized by the Penn State Food and Beverage Staff Advisory Council.

“It creates a great awareness and a bigger awareness to our community on-campus and to the community about hunger awareness,” Beck said.