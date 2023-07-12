UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft.

University Police said the theft took place on June 26 at approximately 9 a.m. at the IM Building. The individual (pictured below) was seen driving a grey Ford Escape, which is also pictured below.

Anyone with information should contact Penn State University Police at 814-863-1111 or by submitting an anonymous tip on their website.