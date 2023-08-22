UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — University Police and public safety officers are warning football fans of possible scams.

It’s almost kickoff season and scammers may be looking to make some money by selling fake tickets to upcoming games. Make sure you always purchase your tickets using the utmost caution.

According to a Facebook post, fans are being encouraged to purchase their tickets through Penn State-authorized sources. The Penn State Athletics ticket office and Ticketmaster are the only authorized sources for tickets to any Nittany Lion Athletic home events.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Students and employees who believe they may be a victim of a scam are encouraged to report the crime to campus police using the University Police website.