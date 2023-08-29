(WTAJ) — Penn State World Campus is celebrating 25 years of providing students with the opportunity to pursue their degree online and in their own time.

Beginning in Jan. 1998, Penn State now offers more than 175 programs in both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from their World Campus.

The Penn State Berkey Creamery marked this occasion with a sweat treat. The birthday cake-flavored ice cream has been temporarily renamed “Penn State World Campus 25th Birthday Bash” and it was made available for purchase starting Aug. 1.

The flavor is available for scoop purchases in the Berkey Creamery’s retail store through Nov. 30. Half-gallons featuring a label with Penn State World Campus branding also will be available for purchase in the store or online.

Anyone from the community is welcome to sign up for online classes, and Penn State reminds parents especially that pursuing their academic goals is close to reach. As they send their kids back to school, Penn State encourages parents to interview with a member of the Penn State World Campus leadership team.

On Sept. 15, Penn State encourages everyone to celebrate National Online Learning Day. This day recognizes online learners and employees who support them. Online learning is important to Penn State’s mission of providing access to higher education to students across Pa. and the world.

Over the past 25 years, Penn State World Campus has worked to create an online college experience that is high quality and engaging.

To date, almost 34,000 students have graduated with a degree they earned online through Penn State World Campus.