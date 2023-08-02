Las Cafeteras to perform on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Auditorium

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts announces a variety of joyful, creative and community-building events for its 2023-2024 event season according to an event organizer.

Programs include Grammy Award-winning classical ensembles, folk musicians, a new adventure starring children’s show character Bluey, theater-based solo and group introspective opportunities, classic and modern jazz and more.

“Through our events, we aim to co-create experiences that design conditions for everyday awe, such as overwhelming beauty, tear-inducing laughter or an unexpected act of kindness from a stranger,” Center Director Sita Fredrick said.

Tickets for the season go on sale Aug. 3 at 10 a.m., and are available for purchase online, by calling 814-863-0255 or in person from 1-4 p.m. weekdays at Eisenhower Auditorium.