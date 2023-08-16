CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A retired Penn State mailman is asking for your help to bag a big prize.

If you’re a Nittany Lion, you might have run into the smiling face of Mike Herr, also known as Mike the Mailman, while sending or picking up a package. Herr has been retired since 2016, but now, he’s hoping to be named the ultimate fan of Utz Potato Chips.

“Utz has always been my favorite chip anyways,” Herr said. “So, I was like, ‘Wow. This contest is definitely made for me.'”

He said his favorite flavor of chips, is original. His journey in the competition began when he was reading his favorite magazine, the Penn Stater magazine, which is written by the Penn State Alumni Association.

“About four or five months ago I saw an ad in the magazine for be the biggest fan, or, win Utz Chips for life,” Herr said. “And I said, ‘Well, that sounds like a fun thing to do!'”

The Ultimate Utz Fan Contest grants the winner a bag of Utz chips every week for “life” (32 years according to the contest website), and Herr is in the final round.

Herr said a group of friends helped him submit a video sharing why he loves Utz to enter the contest.

“Over the years, I’ve been known to have all kinds of sandwiches. Sometimes I’ll have a banana, every now and then I’ll have an apple, but one treat over the last 50 years has never left my bag, Utz Potato Chips,” Herr said in that introduction video.

Before making it to the final round, he was named the July Fan of the Month, which already comes with its own tasty prize.

“Utz told me they were going to send me a couple bags of chips with a picture of me,” Herr said. “So, they’re gonna have my photo on the bag of Utz.”

Herr said the contest is allowing him to reconnect with students that he met during his decades working at the University Park Post Office.

“They were texting me, or emailing me, or calling me and saying, “Hey! I heard about the chip contest!” So, it’s turned out to be a lot better overall then I thought it would be,” Herr said.

He said he didn’t enter the contest just for the chips, he did it to find new ways to bring a smile to someone’s face.

“I think in the world, people need more fun things and I’m trying to bring a little bit of levity to life so that’s what I’m trying to do,” Herr said.

You can vote for Mike the Mailman to become the Ultimate Utz Fan once a day until Aug. 30th over on www.UtzFan.com.