BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – PennCrest BANK, a Pennsylvania-chartered mutual savings bank headquartered announced today that they have completed their purchase of Mid Penn Bank`s Williamsburg Financial Center.

The announcement was made on Monday, Oct. 17.

PennCrest has agreed to assume certain deposit liabilities totaling approximately $21.1 million and purchase certain loans totaling approximately $2.0 million as well as cash, real property, personal property and other fixed assets associated with the Williamsburg Financial Center.

“PennCrest is thrilled to complete this addition to its community Bank. The public response to our commitment to Williamsburg has been overwhelming,” said William E. Ritenour, President, and CEO of PennCrest.

He added, “we are proud to be able to bring stability to that location through our mutual

ownership structure and dedication to community banking.”