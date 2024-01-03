STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A section of College Avenue will be closed to accommodate a crane demobilization located at a high-rise apartment building.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9 and lasting for approximately five days, College Avenue between North Atherton Street and University Drive will be closed for a crane demobilization at the site of the Hetzel Street apartment building, PennDOT announced.

Massaro Construction Group of Pittsburgh will implement a detour that will utilize nearby North Atherton St., Park Ave. and University Dr. The detour is planned to be lifted on Saturday, Jan. 13. Massaro has said that the road may reopen sooner if work allows.

Planned detour for College Ave. Map provided by PennDOT.

