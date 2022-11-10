CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first phase of a Centre County construction project aimed at improving travel time and safety is now open.

PennDOT officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the completion of the Interstate80/local interchange project in Centre County.

At a cost of $52 million, the interchange project, located east of Bellefonte, is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26).

Centre County officials were at the event to celebrate the grand opening and those who had a hand in its construction.

“We are very very blessed in the country and in this state with good workers, and frankly you guys have got to be proud,” Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said.

PennDOT representatives said completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy, improve the reliability of travel throughout the region and enhance safety for drivers.

“We’re thrilled to death to have this project complete,” District 2 Executive Tom Zurat said. “We were fortunate to get grant money from the Federal Highway Administration and also state funds to be able to get this back on track.”

The second phase is set to begin in August 2023.