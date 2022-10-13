(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) along with the Pennsylvania State Police and school bus safety advocating announced nine students who won the 2022 School Bus Saftey Poster Contest.

The contest, which was available for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, recognized nine students from their safety posters. This year’s team was “1 Bus +1 Driver = A big Impact on Education” to help remind everyone of the important dynamic between students and school bus drivers.

In our area, Abbey Hines, of All Saint Catholic School, placed third in the Grades 3-5 category while Razayah Keller, of Brockway Area School, placed first in the Grades 6-8 category.

“By using their talent and creativity, these young artists help us share important safety messages through their creations,” PennDOT Secretary, Yassmin Gramian, said. “This year’s creations reinforce the importance of school bus drivers in delivering students to and from school safely and the role they play in students’ well-being every day.”

PennDOT says they received over 400 student entries across Pennsylvania. Keller and other first-place finishers will move on to the national competition that will be judged at the end of October.

Representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police presented certificated and small gifts to each student recognized in the contest on Thursday. For a full list of winners, visit their website.