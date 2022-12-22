Editor’s note: This article will continue to be updated as PennDOT gives new information. Check back for the latest restrictions.

(WTAJ) — As a result of the winter storm hitting the area, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limits on major highways.

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

I-99 in its entirety

I-70 in Bedford and Fulton counties

I-80 from exit 97/Brockway-DuBois to exit 161/Bellefonte

U.S. 22/322 from the end of the I-99 expressway to the Juniata County line

In addition to the speed reduction, commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

PennDOT said that although crews have been treating the roads, their primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. They will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm.

For live updates on major roadway restrictions/accidents, visit 511PA.com before you head out.