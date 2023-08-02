The repair work on South Water Street in Bellefonte is now completed, allowing two-way traffic through again.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it has reopened Route 150 (South Water Street) between West High and Mill Streets in Bellefonte to two-way traffic this afternoon.

The detour that previously impacted northbound traffic headed to Milesburg is no longer in place, PennDOT said.

Along with the road opening, the sidewalk along the section of road has also been reopened to public use, according to PennDOT.

Permanent repairs that began in April this year on a wall that collapsed last fall are now complete, allowing traffic through the area.

