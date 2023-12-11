CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge in Clearfield County will be temporarily closed for repairs causing a traffic detour.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced it will be closing a bridge spanning Chest Creek along Five Point Road on Monday, Dec. 11. Repairs will improve the bridge’s condition rating from poor to good.

Crews will be repairing steel beams on the bridge and work is expected to last until mid-January. During this time, a detour will be in effect that uses Route 36, Route 3006 (Bridge Street/Westover Road), and Route 3001 (Ridge Road) back to Five Point Road.

Drivers can keep up to date on roadway conditions by visiting 511PA.com.