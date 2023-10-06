CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 1010 in Centre County is reopening Friday as paving work on the road has wrapped up.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced they are reopening all lanes of traffic on Hubler Ridge Road beneath the Interstate 80 overpass in Marion Township by the close of business.

The paving work on Hubler Ridge Road was part of a larger $22 million project to replace four bridges on I-80. Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College removed concrete barriers and is painting the pavement markings and removing traffic control.

Overall work on the project consists of concrete and asphalt paving on I-80, Hubler Ridge, and Sand Ridge roads. Milling and paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and other construction are also included in the project.

More information on the project can be found on PennDOT’s website.