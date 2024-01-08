BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tuesday’s pending storm has PennDOT changing up its routine.

Compared to Saturday’s snowfall, PennDOT officials said that Tuesday’s storm conditions will have snow turning to rain and that brings a new threat that they have to prepare for.

“It presents a number of other issues, including the potential for flooding and pooling water on the roadways. So our crews will be out clearing drains where we can, inspecting bridges and low-lying areas for flooding,” Jay Knarr, Transportation Community Relations Coordinator 2, for District 9 of PennDOT said.

According to PennDOT, District 9 covers Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties. Last winter the district used 46,901 Tons of salt on the roadways.

Knarr said it’s been a very light year for the district because the winter weather started later than they expected. He’s confident that they can handle anything that’s coming.

“We usually ask people to cooperate with the plows on the road. Leave a little extra time wherever you’re traveling. If you can avoid being on the roads during the heaviest parts of the storm, it really helps us out in leaving the roads clear,” Knarr said.

The district currently has more than 350 operators and over 200 plow trucks.

Knarr said that District 9 has seen no drop in coverage, but could always use a few more hands on deck. They are being creative with their recruiting efforts by going to job fairs and visiting colleges.

“We’re going to Penn State for an engineering career day to talk to kids about the opportunity to be part of PennDOT,” Knarr added.

Drivers can also view a map of when each of the nearly 40,000 miles of state-maintained roadways was last plowed by visiting the plow trucks section of the 511PA website and get more travel tips from PennDOT here.