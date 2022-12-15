(WTAJ)–PennDOT plans to have drivers treating and plowing the roads into overnight hours Thursday, Dec. 15 to make roads passable.

District 9 Safety Press Officer Monica Owens said their department pretreated the roads before the storm with snow and anti-skid. As drivers make rounds through their two-hour loop, they’ll continue to utilize putting on treatments.

PennDOT works in conjunction with municipalities to plow all the roadways. However, they must be able to keep up with the highways and primary roads before secondary roads. That’s why they ask for folks to be patient when it comes to secondary roads.

“The crews are out keeping up with shoveling as much as they can, but also clearing roadways and applying anti-skid to make sure those roadways are prepared,” Owens said. “Also, keeping up with the primary roads and highways. I-99, I-70, and 219.”

PennDOT also asks drivers to drive cautiously, as roads can refreeze overnight. That means driving slower, leaving space between vehicles and allowing extra time to stop. Crews are expected to remain on the roads until at least tomorrow.