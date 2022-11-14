BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– PennDOT District 9 officially announced the closure of its 2022 construction season Monday, Nov. 14.

Multiple officials discussed the improvements to the district and the investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that helped accelerate projects. The district received $23 million in additional funding from the bill, which was split among six counties (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset).

“About $4.3 million of that was in Blair County. About $5.9 million was in Cambria County,” Assistant District Executive for Construction Brad Brumbaugh said. “Then about $13 million was spread across our Southern Allegheny region, including Huntingdon, Fulton, Bedford, and Somerset Counties.”

Some notable highlights include having 150 miles of paved roads, the reconstruction of 45 bridges and 377 miles of roadway seal coated. Assistant District Executive for Design Vince Greenland said these improvements put the district about state average in road conditions.

“We’re happy to report the current state of our infrastructure is better than statewide averages,” Greenland said. “Over 85% of our state roadway mileage is considered fair to excellent. Similarly, over 93% of our bridges are considered fair to excellent.”

The district completed 20 projects for the year and started nine more projects that will carry into next year. Overall, it saw over $100 million worth of construction projects on roadways.

Some notable projects that have been completed this year include:

Route 56, Pleasantville Mountain Safety Improvements, Bedford County, $2.8 million;

Route 31, Kinton Bridge, Bedford County, $1.5 million;

Route 913, Route 26 to Huntingdon County Line Resurfacing, Bedford County, $1.2 million;

I-99 High Tension Cable Median Barrier, McCoy Street Bridge to Centre County, Blair County, $1.2 million;

Route 4027, Westvaco Paper Mill to Route 350 resurfacing, Blair County, $2 million;

Route 4027, Hutchinson Run Bridge Replacement, Blair County, $1.5 million;

Route 3011, Franklin Street Improvements, Cambria County, $4.1 million;

Route 16, U.S. 522 – Franklin County Line, Safety Improvement, Fulton County, $4.4 million;

U.S. 40, Addison Resurfacing, Somerset County, $5.6 million;

Route 601, Ranch Lane to Route 985 Resurfacing, Somerset County, $1.6 million; and

Route 601 Shade Creek Bridge Rehabilitation, Somerset County, $1.6 million.

Notable projects that will continue next year are:

Route 96 Structure Replacements, Bedford County, $3.6 million;

Interstate 99, Turnpike to Sproul/Claysburg Resurfacing, Bedford County, $9.8 million;

I-70, Breezewood to Fulton County Line Resurfacing, Bedford County, $19.2 million;

I-70, Westbound Resurfacing, Amaranth to Bedford, Fulton County, $19.9 million;

Route 271 Resurfacing, Woodmont Road to Route 3037, Cambria County, $7.1 million;

U.S. 22 Interchanges Resurfacing, Munster to Ebensburg, Cambria County, $7.6 million;

Route 641 Bridge Replacements, Huntingdon County, $2.2 million;

U.S. 219 Bridge Preservation, Somerset County, $1.5 million; and

U.S. 219 Salisbury Rockfall Repair, Somerset County, $6.7 million.

Over the next four years, the district plans to invest over $450 million in improvements to the region’s roads and bridges. These will be divided among multiple projects in the counties.

The Bipartisan Bill also allowed the district to receive an additional $115 million in funding. That is a 47% increase from the previous year, and most of the money will go toward bridge improvements.

“It’s important that we maintain consistent and preventative maintenance treatments on these facilities to improve their condition and avoid extensive or expensive treatments in the future,” Greenland said.