BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–PennDOT District 9 gives safety reminders and updates just ahead of the winter season.

Assistant District Executive for Maintenance David Kammerer said they’re fully stocked with the materials to keep the roads smooth. Additionally, he noted they have 8,400 miles to maintain and 220 trucks.

However, the organization is still in need of plow drivers. He noted the number of vacancies is fluid, but it’s primarily located within the Southern counties in the district (Bedford, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset).

They plan to prioritize main roads when plowing this season. Back roads that receive fewer cars throughout the day might have less plowing. However, their overall goal of having safe, passable roadways remains the same.

“We prioritize our routes for our main routes to make sure they’re taken care of,” Kammerer said. “But at times, with vacancies as we head into prolonged, longer storms, you may see some times where we have to bareback on some of our back roads. We’re focusing those resources to take care of our main routes.”

Kammerer also advises that people should ensure their tires are prepared for winter. That means making sure your tires have enough tread to drive.

They also advise making sure you’re carrying an emergency travel kit. That could include a snow shovel, flashlight, warm clothing, and ice scrapper.

“We also urge everybody to take your time when out there driving. Give yourself extra time when driving in the winter weather,” Kammerer said. “Make sure you stay back from the plow truck and try not to pass a plow train when in operation.”

PennDOT provides a full list of winter tips on its website.