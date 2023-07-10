CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A memorial to recognize those who have lost their lives working for PennDOT was unveiled today alongside a message from officials to ensure they never have to add another name.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) was joined by representatives from the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at an unveiling ceremony for a memorial honoring the PennDOT District 2 employees who lost their lives in the line of duty since 1970. District 2 is made up of Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties.

PennDOT will permanently display it at their District 2 Office which is located at 70 PennDOT Drive in Clearfield.

“Their dedication and their selfless efforts made a difference,” Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll said. “There’s so many things that folks do, including those five individuals dating back to 1970 that make a difference that the average person does not know.”

Since 1970, five PennDOT District 2 employees have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Their names and the dates of their passing are as follows:

Walter Lane, August 28, 1970

John Coble, June 19, 1972

Gerald Confer, September 19, 1984

Jack Griffin, October 1, 2010

Timothy Fitch, June 14, 2021

In attendance today was Timothy Fitch’s family and his daughter Caroline Fitch. To his family, this memorial is a way of honoring his legacy.

“I feel proud of my dad,” Caroline Fitch said. “I think he’d be very proud of me to be here and to be able to be standing here. I know that everyone else here who has lost a family member probably feels similarly.”

The traveling PennDOT Worker’s Memorial was on display during the proceedings. It honors all 90 PennDOT employees killed in the line of duty across the commonwealth since 1970 when the department was established.

Bradford County maintenance crews created it in 1996 following the death of their co-worker Leah Rumsey, who was struck and killed by a civilian vehicle while she was flagging in a work zone. The traveling memorial will remain in Clearfield throughout the week.

Officials also recognize the work needed by millions of people on a daily basis that oftentimes goes unnoticed.

“It’s a reminder that so much of what happens when it comes to the PennDOT, happens invisibly and so much of what they do is so well done and so little recognized by the people of our state,” Carroll said.

One message was repeated throughout the ceremony, slow down, two words that can be the difference in life and death that many fail to do. It’s proven by the shocking numbers from the Pennsylvania Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program (AWZSE), put in place in March 2020.

“There were 3482 AWZSE deployments in work zones with 445,000 violations,” Lieutenant Gregory Kunselman from Pennsylvania State Police Troop C said.

Under Title 75, Section 3369, fines are allowed to be administered through the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program. Pennsylvania’s AWZSE program, first implemented in March 2020, uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record motorists exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices. AWZSE systems are only operational in active work zones where workers are present.

Work Zones that have an AWZSE system present and active will have unique signs in advance of the enforcement area, alerting drivers to the upcoming enforcement. Registered owners receive a warning letter for the first offense, a violation notice, a $75 fine for the second offense, and a violation notice and a $150 fine for the third and subsequent offenses.

“These programs exist to keep everyone safe on the highway,” Lieutenant Kunselman said. “These aren’t just the names of fallen PennDOT workers up here. They were someone’s son or daughter, someone’s spouse, someone’s mom or dad. They deserved to come home to that family safely, but tragically they did not. We’re asking everyone to take a moment to reflect on that and do their part to prevent us from adding another name to these memorials.”

“It’s a reminder for all of us to reflect for a minute on what we can do personally to prevent the next one. And that does start with slowing down and works on zones,” Carroll said.

According to PennDOT data, in 2022 there were 1,293 work zone crashes that resulted in 14 fatalities. Additionally, PennDOT monitors work zone safety with internal reports that showed there were 171 reported intrusions in PennDOT work zones. Of those intrusions, 13 resulted in injuries to PennDOT employees. Another 57 resulted in damage to PennDOT equipment or vehicles, and 101 did not result in injury or damage but had the potential to do so.

