CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for a project to replace a culvert on Route 3024 (Rockville Road).

They’ll be hosting a meeting to discuss the project and allow for public comment. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Croyle Township Building located at 1654 Railroad St, Summerhill, PA 15958.

Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The project is located in South Fork, Cambria County and will involve replacement of an existing 4’x4’ concrete culvert with an elliptical pipe and includes minimal approach roadway work. During construction, current plans are for traffic to use a detour to allow the contractor full access to the area.

If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact Bruce Schweitzer, PennDOT Project Manager, at (814) 696-7198 or bschweitze@pa.gov.