STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College community members had an opportunity Wednesday night to hear more about the State College Area Connector Project.

The project that involves connecting Route 322 and Route 45 has been under review for the last two years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held an open meeting to discuss the latest plans for the project.

The department also answered questions from the public. Many of which voiced their concerns about the safety and even the morality of the project.

“We found that there was a specific portion of 45 in Potter Township that had the highest fatality rate over the last 5 years and the purpose and needs study there was also the highest incident and injury rate more so than the other roads in the corridor,” Route 45 Connector Patrick Mackfarlane said.

“So basically what we have is a road that is going to see an increase in traffic, but there will be no increase in road improvement,” Route 45 Connector Lisa Moir said.

PennDOT will host another meeting Thursday night at 5 p.m. at the Mount Nittany Middle School in Boalsburg.