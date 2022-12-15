(WTAJ) — PennDOT announced it has placed travel restrictions on certain roadways due to the ice storm hitting the region Thursday.

As of 7:30 a.m., commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only, and speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

I-99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

I-70 in Bedford and Fulton Counties

I-80 through the region

Route 322 from Centre County through Juniata County

I-99 in other counties

The reduced speeds are in addition to the Tier Restrictions that have been placed on the roadways, which include:

Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties— A Tier 3 restriction has been placed on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties starting at 1:00 a.m. On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers and/or loaded enclosed cargo delivery/box trucks with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Interstate 70 – A Tier 1 restriction was placed on Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the MD state line at 1:00 a.m. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

Interstate 80 from I-99 to I-81 — Tier 4 restrictions are in place, meaning no commercial vehicles are permitted

Interstate 80 from I-99 to I-82; and I-99 the rest of the length— Tier 1 restrictions are in place. Again, this means the following vehicles are not permitted:

PennDOT said that although crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

This article will continue to be updated as PennDOT provides more information throughout the day.