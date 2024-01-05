(WTAJ) — Ahead of the first big storm of 2024, PennDOT is planning road restrictions on multiple highways and interstates going into effect Saturday morning.

The following restrictions will go into place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6:

Tier 1:

Interstate 99, entire length.

I-81 from Maryland to I-78.

I-83 entire length.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6:

Tier 1:

PA Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Carlisle (Exit 226).

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6:

Tier 1:

Pa Turnpike Northeastern Extension (I-476) Lehigh Valley (Exit 56) to Clarks Summit (Exit 130).

I-78 entire length.

I-81 from I-78 to New York.

I-80 from Exit 173 (Lamar) to New Jersey.

I-84 entire length.

I-180 entire length.

I-380 entire length.

Route 33 entire length.

U.S. 22 from I-78 to New Jersey.

The following vehicle restrictions are anticipated to go into place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6:

Tier 3

I-81 from I-80 to New York.

I-84 entire length.

I-380 entire length.

What is Tier 1?

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches.

Motorcycles.

What is Tier 3?

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

School buses

Commercial buses

Motor coaches

Motorcycles

RVs/motorhomes

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Also under tier 3, commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update this page as PennDOT add, changes, and removes restrictions this weekend.