CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – As PennDOT winds down for the winter, they have released an update for the project on Atherton Street (Route 3014).

The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Drivers, Pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of November 21:

No work will take place from Wednesday, November 23 to Monday, November 28 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers will be implemented to install sewer lines and perform base restoration repairs. No detours will be used.

One crew will be working between Highland Avenue and Foster Avenue on Atherton Street.

A second and third crew will be working between Piersol Lane and South Allen Street on Atherton Street.

PennDOT expects that the majority of this year’s work will be complete by Friday, December 2.

Two radar-controlled speed display boards are in place to address speeding issues near the work zone. The speed limit between Cherry Lane and Hillcrest Avenue is 25 miles per hour. The speed limit between University Drive and South Pugh Street is 35 miles per hour.

Please pay attention to the work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.

Motorists should expect travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

PennDOT reminds motorists that traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods during work activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When approaching the work zone, use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent.