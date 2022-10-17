CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County.

The superloads are expected to travel this week through Thursday, October 20.

Route details are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

Two blade loads will pass through the Clearfield area on Monday, Oct. 17.

Tomorrow, October 18, a casing section will depart from Falls Creek at 9 a.m., moving through the Clearfield area shortly after. This transport will feature a wrong-way maneuver involving the Clearfield Bypass (Route 879) and Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall, but the tower section will remain on Route 879 and proceed directly to Route 153.

On Wednesday, October 19, a tower section will depart from Falls Creek at 8 a.m., moving through the Clearfield area shortly after.

On Thursday, October 20, two tower sections will depart Falls Creek. One at 8 a.m. and one the other at 10 a.m. and move through the Clearfield area shortly after.

PennDOT expects the transport of all the parts to take another month. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers. PennDOT will update drivers as more permits are issued.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.