CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county for November 8-10.

Route details are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Tuesday, November 8, a tower section will depart Falls Creek at 8 a.m., followed by a blade at 9 a.m. They will travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour later. Blades will leave the Port of Erie at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with PennDOT expecting them to travel through Clearfield about 2.5 hours after departure.

Except for the tower section leaving Falls Creek at 8 a.m., all movements for the day will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.

On Wednesday, November 9, a power train section will leave Falls Creek at 9 a.m. A blade will also leave the Port of Erie at 9 a.m. Both movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass, with the power train section expected to pass through Clearfield at about 10 a.m. and the blade at about 11:30 a.m.

On Thursday, November 10, a casing section will depart Falls Creek at 9:00 AM. Blades will leave the Port of Eire at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. All three movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.

PennDOT will provide updates as it issues more hauling permits. It expects moving all the parts to take at least another month. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.