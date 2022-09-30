CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is updating Centre County drivers with construction updates for paving projects.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. Traffic control will feature roadway flaggers enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.

Drivers can expect the following in Centre County through October 14:

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road. Guide rail has been removed and gabion basket construction is complete. Mill and fill patching will run through October 5, with paving, shoulder back-up, and guide rail installation to follow.

Other roads seeing work this year in Centre County are:

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Route 3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road)

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman’s Paradise Road

Route 3014 (South Atherton) near Branch Road

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) at the intersections Allen Street and Atherton Street (Route 3014).

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.