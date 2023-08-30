CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in Clearfield County are being alerted of upcoming lane closures for work on I-80.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said it will complete core boring work along Interstate 80 in Clearfield County on Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 8.

The work is intended to provide design information for a future highway and bridge preservation project that will impact six bridge locations between mile markers 96 and 119 scheduled to bid in the spring of 2024.

Short-term single-lane closures are to be expected at the following locations:

I-80 westbound near mile marker 117

I-80 westbound near mile marker 116

I-80 westbound near mile marker 110

I-80 westbound near mile marker 108

I-80 eastbound near mile marker 108

PennDOT will complete work at each location before moving on to the next. It expects minimal traffic impacts but encourages drivers to allow extra travel time as short delays are possible.

The department also urges drivers to use caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limit signs, and always wear seatbelts.