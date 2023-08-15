ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be looking to fill open job positions at an upcoming job fair in Elk County.

PennDOT will be holding the job fair at their building in Ridgway at 32 Street and Leo Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The available positions include Transportation Equipment Operator A and Radio Dispatcher. The positions are for permanent and temporary employment.

Job seekers are asked to bring a resume and two forms of identification to the event. PennDOT staff will be available to help answer applicants’ questions, submit their online applications and conduct driver’s skills tests for select positions.

The fair will also have on-the-spot interviews with the possibility of conditional job offers being made.

More information about employment with PennDOT can be found on their website.