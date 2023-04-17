BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The orange cones will soon be in full bloom! PennDOT is highlighting this season’s construction projects for Blair County.

A $1,400,000 project involves a busy intersection in Altoona. The intersection at 6th Avenue and 7th Street will require drainage work, adding ADA ramps, upgrading the traffic light and other improvement projects.

This project is near UPMC Altoona and the construction work will extend from 10th Street to Greely Street.

Officials say the improvements are expected to help the course of traffic and make it easier to get to the hospital.

Construction is set to start sometime this month and continue into September 2024.