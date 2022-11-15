We will continue to update this story as restrictions are placed and/or lifted.

(WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways.

While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it turned into a wintry mix that could make the roads slippery, icy, and dangerous.

PennDOT restrictions in place:

Interstate 80 – The speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour between Exit 42: PA 38 – EMLENTON and Exit 123: PA 970 – WOODLAND. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

For more information on the winter weather making its way through our region, you can check out Your Weather Authority by clicking here, and view an interactive radar by clicking here.