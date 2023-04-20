CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants to update drivers for highway work in Centre County.

Mill and fill patching work will take place on Route 4004 (Chestnut Grove Road) between Route 220 and Route 144 in Union and Boggs townships from Monday to Wednesday.

Route 4004 (Chestnut Grove Road) between Route 220 and Route 144 in Union and Boggs townships have already been completed while the work on Milesburg and Route 144 in Boggs Township is expected to be completed on Saturday.

Rock benching will take place on Route 26 between Water Street and Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township between Monday and Friday. Paving work on Route 350 between Miller Road in Rush Township and Route 53 in Philipsburg Borough starts on Thursday and will go until May 4.

Route 45 between Plainfield Road and Water Street in Ferguson Township will also be worked on, PennDOT said.

New Enterprise and Lime Co. is the contractor for the job, which costs over $2 million.

Flaggers will be at each work zone providing traffic control. Drivers are encouraged to check their routes at 511pa before travel.