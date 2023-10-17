CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A railroad crossing will be closed for multiple days in Clearfield County for surface replacement work.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Frontier Railroad Services will close Route 219 at the intersection of Route 255 (East DuBois Avenue) for the work on Friday, Oct. 27.

During the work, southbound traffic on Route 219 heading toward the DuBois Mall will not be allowed to turn right onto Liberty Boulevard. Traffic will continue south onto Route 255 and follow a detour using Division Street and Beaver Drive back to Liberty Boulevard.

Drivers heading north on Liberty Boulevard toward the intersection will not be allowed to cross the tracks. The detours are expected to remain in place for five days.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to PennDOT, drivers should anticipate delays and allow for extra time in travel schedules. Drivers are also reminded to use caution near work zones, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment and always expect a train.